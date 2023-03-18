Advertisement

Just recently Meta announced Twitter-inspired paid verification service in Australia and New Zealand. Now, Meta rolled out paid verification service for Facebook and Instagram users in the US. The service costs $11.99 per month if you sign up on the web or $14.99 through a mobile app store. The first option only allows you to get a blue checkmark for Facebook. However, the second option is available for both Facebook and Instagram.

Meta Rolls out Paid Verification Service for Facebook and Instagram Users in the US

Aside from the badge, the service gets you “proactive impersonation protection.” You will also get direct access to customer support, exclusive stickers, and 100 Stars per month on Facebook to show support for other creators.

Additionally, you need to be 18 years old to get this service. Moreover, there’s a verification process to go through, which involves having a photo ID. You also need to have two-factor authentication turned on. If you use Meta Verified and want to change your profile name, photo, username, or date of birth, you’ll then have to go through the verification process again.

To get started with Meta Verified, go to your settings on Instagram or Facebook and then click Accounts Center. If the paid verification service is available for your account, you’ll see “Meta Verified available” under your name and profile picture. Tap that, add a payment method, go through the verification process, and you’re done.

Those who are already verified on Instagram and Facebook won’t have to pay for Meta Verified.

