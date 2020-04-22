Facebook is Helping Pakistan Fight Coronavirus

Facebook is seeking to ensure that the content is accurate for those using its services. Some of the big problems related to the current pandemic is the propagation of false news about COVID-19. Google and WhatsApp were the two main sites used for spreading disinformation. The social media giant has now come up with measures to curtail the outbreak and ensure Pakistanis are safe and have the right knowledge about the pandemic.

Anyone who is looking for information about the virus on Facebook and Instagram will be seen informative pop-ups in addition to the search results that link them to the country’s health authority and health organizations like the World Health Organisation (WHO). These apps have been released internationally in all languages on Facebook and Instagram in the past few weeks, leading users to certain agencies and organisations who are health experts.

“Together, to protect our loved ones and restore our stability and independence, we will avoid the spread of this lethal epidemic,” said the U.S. Ambassador Jones, when in Pakistan reporting more than $8 million in new U.S. government funding to fight coronavirus.

In Pakistan, they directly collaborate with the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Ministry (NHSRC) and international organisations such as WHO and UNICEF to provide reliable information on coronavirus.

A Coronavirus (COVID-19) Knowledge Center has now been launched on the social media platform to serve as a central portal for users to find updates and services from trustworthy health agencies, as well as steps they should take to remain safe and to help their families and friends.