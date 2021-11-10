Facebook Messenger Launches End to End Encryption for Group Chats & Calls

Facebook is trying to make all its platforms secure and in an effort to do so, it has brought one of the biggest security updates and privacy fixes for its messenger. To make the platform a better one to be used, the social media app has started rolling out end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls for Messenger. This news regarding End to End Encryption for Group Chats & Calls is announced by the founder of Facebook now known as Meta, Mark Zuckerberg.

The company is rolling out end-to-end encryption for group chats and audio and video calls for Facebook messenger. For those who don’t know about end-to-end encryption, it’s a security feature also named E2EE that stops their party companies from stealing private information from calls and chats. This feature is already available on individual tex messages since 2016.

End to End Encryption for Group Chats & Calls: Here’s what you need to know

While telling about this feature, Mar Zuckerberg said:

“E2EE voice and video conversations are now rolling out on Messenger, and we’re introducing opt-in end-to-end encryption for group chats and group audio and video calls too. I’m proud that we continue to extend encryption across more services,”

This has come after a long time when its sister company WhatsApp started launching end-to-end encryption for both Android and iOS. This feature came in the new update which backups users’ chat history with E2EE. This backup is only accessible by the user himself and not other person or com[any would be able to unlock it. Clearly, it means that even WhatsApp and other cloud services providers are not able to access the information due to end-to-end encryption backup.

This feature for messenger will be launched in chunks worldwide and one needs to have the latest version of the app in order to enjoy it. So when users receive this feature, they should open WhatsApp, go to Settings > Chats > Chat Backups > End-to-End Encrypted Backup, and then follow the prompts.

So just wait for this feature in order to have a safe and secure conversation.

