Facebook Unite DMs for Messenger & Instagram, Introduces Cross-App Communication

Facebook’s latest announcement surprised all the Messenger and Instagram Users. As per reports, Facebook has launched an update to integrate the chat systems for Messenger and Instagram. As we all know that this mingle was about to happen at some point, but still, all the users are bit surprised. Moreover, the company has also introduced cross-app communication.

As per rumors, many social media users across the world noticed an update screen appeared on Instagram’s mobile application says: “There is a New Way to Message on Instagram” and the list of new features displayed that includes a “new colorful look for your chats,” plus a variety of new emoji reactions, and the big update says: “Chat with friends who use Facebook.”

Facebook Unites DMs for Messenger & Instagram, Introduces Cross-App Communication

In simple words, Facebook has decided to merge the big messaging applications to allow cross-messaging among Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp to prevent any confusion among its users, but it is not the main reason. Furthermore, if you press the update box, the Instagram DM icon in the top right corner will be replaced by the Messenger logo of Facebook. However, Instagram chats are, no doubt more colorful than before. Still, for now, it is impossible to chat with Facebook users from Instagram Account.

A Facebook latest survey has spilt the beans that five out of six users who use chatting applications in the United States think that spending more quality time talking with their family and friends on these social media applications is more important to them. Besides this, 2 out of four users find it tough to remember that what applications their loved ones are using.

Moreover, a Facebook representative confirmed that it was a testing experience. The spokesperson wrote in an email “A small set of people were able to update to a new test experience for Instagram messaging”. He added, “We hope the users will enjoy the new experience. Our team is still trying to test it in other countries of the world so we can keep learning from this.”

