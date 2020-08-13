Facebook will Show Warning Notification before you Share articles about COVID-19

It was March when we first heard about the word ‘Pandemic’ which later on was associated with Coronavirus. No doubt, research is in the blood of mankind, and people kept on searching for it to gather all the relevant information regarding it. With time some fake news regarding it started circulating on social media platforms, and people actually trusted it, which led to many mishaps as well. Facebook is now trying to combat the spread of fake news and information regarding COVID-19 by showing Warning Notification.

Facebook will show a Warning Notification before you Share articles about COVID-19

The company has included a new notification screen that will provide more information regarding the article or link when anything about COVID-19 is shared. While telling about this new feature to combat fake news, the social media giant shared its goal behind it. It said:

“The goal is to help people understand the recency and source of the content before they share it” and to direct “people to our COVID-19 Information Center to ensure people have access to credible information about COVID-19 from global health authorities.”

In June, Facebook has launched notifications to cut down the spread of fake news that misinterprets the current events. From March, the social media giant is trying to control the conspiracy theories related to Coronavirus on its platform. The company was also highlighting the information from trusted health and medical authorities at the top of the news feed.

However, still, the platform is not completely able to curb the spread of fake news. It needs to take more measures to halt the spread of misinformation. Facebook has also revealed that it will be sparing information sources to ensure trusted and helpful links.

The company also said:

“Along those lines, we want to ensure we don’t slow the spread of information from credible health authorities, so content posted by government health authorities and recognized global health organizations, like the World Health Organization, will not have this notification,”

