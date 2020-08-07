Facebook employees to work from home till July 2021

Late in July, Google’s Alphabet Inc announced it would encourage workers who do not need to be at workplace can operate WFH till the end of June 2021. While Twitter Inc has previously planned online employment for some of its staff. Because of the coronavirus epidemic, Facebook employees will be able to operate from home for about one more year.

A spokesperson for the organization said Facebook would now be giving workers $1,000 for home office needs.

The company CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that returning to Facebook workplaces would have to be achieved in a “staggered way.” Facebook employees who do not work remotely, such as content testers working on counter-terrorism measures or suicide and self-harm reduction would be able to return to the workplace sooner.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that returning to Facebook workplaces would have to be achieved in a “staggered way.” Staff who do not work remotely, such as content testers working on counter-terrorism measures or suicide and self-harm reduction, as well as some developers, would be able to return to the workplace sooner, he added.

The company will continue to reopen its offices on the grounds of government regulations permits. The virus prevention has been taking place for two months, but many of its offices in the United States and Latin America are expected to stay closed this year.

Facebook’s statement to prolong the WFH allowance follows a similar Google decision. The social media giant which last month told employees that many will work from home until July 2021 at the earliest.

Twitter and Slack have made a permanent choice for any of their workers to work from home. In a live stream in May, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed the possibility of giving permanent work from home to some of its employees.