Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir – vivo Reveals Brand Ambassadors for Its Latest V23e Smartphone

vivo, a leading technology brand, today announced renowned artists Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir as the brand ambassadors of the soon to be launched vivo V23e smartphone. The partnership aims to boost connection with the youth highlighting all the exquisite features of the smartphone and further strengthen the image of vivo V23e in the market.

Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir are accredited actors and have a strong fan base in Pakistan. vivo has also collaborated with the two actors in the past for its premium V series. Being a part of the vivo family, Fahad and Hania reflect vivo’s vision and philosophy of continuous commitment to the country and all-rounder approach, delivering quality innovation and features to satisfy the limitless needs of the customers.

Expressing his gratitude, Fahad Mustafa said, “I’m ecstatic to continue my partnership with vivo on the new V23e smartphone, which is a beautifully crafted smartphone for the youth. It’s an honour for me to represent such a popular youth centric brand and be a part of the vivo family. I believe vivo is going to set great benchmarks with the latest launch and I wish them luck for the upcoming smartphone.”

Speaking about the partnership, Hania Aamir commented, “It’s an honour to partner with vivo, a global smartphone brand that is loved by the youth of the country and is strongly committed in bringing global innovation and technology to the people of Pakistan. I am a big fan of their design and camera technology and very excited for the launch of the new vivo V23e.”

Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan, said, “vivo continues to deliver ground-breaking innovation and excellence and cater to the needs of the people of Pakistan. We have witnessed immense love for the premium V series in the past and expect the same for the newest addition to the portfolio with vivo V23e. Our partnership with our talented brand ambassadors will help us deepen our bonds with the consumers.”

The device will support a 50MP AF Portrait Selfie feature that will yield clear and bright images of superior quality. With vivo’s V23e, the brand will not only bring the latest technological advancements but will also produce state of the art designs for smartphones making it attractive and a pure visual delight for users.