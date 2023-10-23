FBR Streamlines Tax Filing with Single Portal for Telecom Sector

In a move to streamline tax filing processes, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced plans to introduce a unified portal for the telecom sector. This portal will enable businesses to file their sales tax returns for both the FBR and the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) through a single platform. The implementation of this portal is set to take place by October 31, 2023. This development aims to simplify the tax filing procedures for telecom companies and promote efficiency in the sector.

By the end of May 2024, the FBR plans to complete work on a single portal that will be accessible to all provincial tax authorities, boards, and sectors. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has taken a significant step by notifying both a supervisory team and an implementation team consisting of FBR/PRAL officials. This move aims to enhance efficiency and ensure effective oversight within the organization.

The board has appointed ten people to serve on the committee that will be responsible for the design, development, and deployment of the unified site for the submission of sales tax returns across all jurisdictions. To make the business environment in the country better for companies, the chairman of the FBR directed the committee to work diligently on the portal. The committee’s aim is to create a single platform that includes all the different sales tax jurisdictions.

Ardsher Saleem Tariq, Member (Reforms and Modernization), Nasir Khan, Member (Information Technology), Aamir Amin Bhatti, Chief (Provincial Taxes), FBR Zainul Abidin Sahi, Chief (IT System), and Mahwish Khan, Second Secretary FBR, are the members of the committee. Additional Director FBR Sadia Akmal, Director Program Khalid Jamil, Senior Business Analyst PRAL Faisal Sulaiman, Senior Manager (Commercial Projects) PRAL Farheen Azhar, and Manager (Development) PRAL Shahid Sharif.

This agreement shall take precedence over the notification numbered 0700-IR-I/2023, which was issued on March 15, 2023. The portal was planned for a pilot program with the Punjab Revenue Authority in the telecommunications industry. However, more help is needed for the next phase of pilot implementation and portal development in the other provinces.

In a move to enhance collaboration and consultation, the committee has been granted the authority to access resources from the FBR and the PRAL. This decision allows the committee to engage with various stakeholders and provincial revenue authorities whenever the need arises.

By October 31, 2023, the committee will finalize the development of a unified portal for the telecom sector to file single sales tax returns with the PRA and FBR. By May 31, 2024, the committee aims to fully develop a unified portal for all sectors and authorities.

