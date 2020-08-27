The federal government has decided to raise the matter of sales tax on information technology exports revenue in Sindh as IT industries/companies are moving from the province to other provinces.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul- Haque while chairing the 7th meeting of the Prime Minister’s Taskforce on IT and Telecom here on Wednesday stated that he will soon meet Chief Minister Sindh to discuss ending sales tax on IT export revenue. He said that IT industries are moving from Sindh to other provinces due to sales tax on IT export revenue.

Fed Govt to Raise the Matter of Sales Tax on IT Exports Revenue in Sindh

The minister further stated that the Prime Minister keeps special interest in the development of the IT sector of Pakistan. He said that joint efforts and work with honesty are vital for the completion of the vision of digital Pakistan.

Haque further said that the Ministry of IT is committed to increasing IT exports and the manufacturing of quality mobile phones in the country. He said that work is going on regarding fabrication and steps are being taken for providing broadband services both in unserved and underserved areas of the country.

Federal Minister further said that the steps are being taken for the development of the IT and Telecom sectors. Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present in the meeting while the Co-Chairman of the PM’s Taskforce on IT and Telecom Dr. Attaur Rehman joined the meeting through video link.

Matters related to spectrum, fabrication, and IT exports were discussed during the meeting.

Federal Minister for IT said that merit and transparency are the top priority in the Ministry of IT and its attached departments. He said that we are accountable to masses and using our mandate for the betterment and the uplift of the people. He said that youths are the asset and work is underway on different projects for creating employment opportunities for them through the IT industry.

Earlier, the chair was briefed about the recommendations regarding IT and Telecom sectors. The meeting was also attended by authorities from PTA, Pakistan Engineering Council among others.