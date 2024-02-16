Federal Cabinet Restricts Digital Security Plan Implementation

Digital Information Infrastructure Initiative is a project aimed at strengthening cyberspace security and mitigating cyber-attack risks. Rs 5 billion was allocated for this project by the information and communication technology (ICT) research and development funds to bridge financing. Despite funding, the federal cabinet decided against endorsing the implementation mechanism proposed for the initiative. The federal cabinet approved the initiative in principle but withheld approval for its implementation specifics.

MoITT presented the plan seeking cabinet endorsement for both the initiative and its operational mechanism. A cabinet member underscored that procurement issues should be managed by the ministry itself, without involving the cabinet. This perspective led to the cabinet’s approval of the initiative devoid of its implementation framework.

Cabinet Blocks Digital Security Plan Implementation

The project’s importance was underscored by prognoses that the digital economy will become a cornerstone of economic growth. It will necessitate robust ICT infrastructure to battle cyber threats. Cabinet members also discussed the existing infrastructure’s vulnerabilities to unethical data access and misuse. Furthermore, the importance of implementing enhanced cybersecurity measures was also highlighted. As per the Telecommunication Policy 2015, the PTA is assigned to deploy an endurable solution to keep pace with technological advancements and developing capacity needs.

The IT ministry started to consult with relevant parties, including the Ministry of Finance following the prime minister’s directives. The ministry proposed a steering committee to monitor the initiative’s progress. In addition, the quick need to address cybersecurity investment gaps was accentuated by an international report. The report stated that 15% of companies worldwide have suffered cyber incidents due to scarce cybersecurity measures. Significant cyber vulnerabilities were found in critical sectors such as infrastructure, oil, gas, energy, telecommunications, transport, logistics, and financial services.