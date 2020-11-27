Federal Govt. decides to establish new E-office

The federal government has decided to provide the latest version of E-office to the provinces. The consensus were reached during a meeting regarding implementation status of E-office.

Federal Minister for Information and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque chaired the meeting. Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and CEO National Information Technology Board (NITB) Shabahat Ali Shah were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Federal Minister for IT was given detailed briefing regarding the implementation status of E-office. Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Ministry of IT and Telecommunication is committed for the promotion of information technology in the country.

He said that steps are being taken for digitalization. The Federal Minister for IT said that the use of E-office will not only improve the performance of the government departments but also ensure transparency in public services. He said that the provision of broadband services in the country are the topmost priority.

The meeting also agreed to provide the latest version of E-office to the provinces.