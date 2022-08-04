FIA launches an anti-social element on cyber

With the increase in technology, there is also an increase in wrongdoing and mischief. The Cybercrime circle (CCC) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), spotted child pornographers and activists on the “Dark Web”. These people were involved in sexual harassment and were openly spreading the wrong acts. FIA has started efforts and is taking action against the Dark Web countrywide and launched an anti-social element on cyber to prevent the act further.

Waqauddin Syed, Director of Cyber Crime Islamabad said about it:

“The prime priorities of the newly appointed Director General (DG) FIA are hunting down the gangsters engrossed in Child Pornography, Sexual harassment, and Human Trafficking, causing notoriety and humiliation for the country.”

Anti-social element on cyber by FIA

Soon after the crackdown has been started, their organization is achieving the objective at a good pace and even at the early stage of operations, they have achieved more than expectations. After one week of operations, approximately 33 gangsters have been arrested who were committed to doing child pornography, and 28 blackmailers were engaged in sexual harassment. These people have been tracked and captured from Punjab, KPK, Sindh, and Baluchistan. In the federal capital city, Islamabad, the count of such shameful incidents and happenings is the highest which is quite alarming.

The Anti-Human Traffic Cell (AHTC) has captured smugglers also who are in the count of 52 who were on the Red List. The human trafficking personnel has been arrested from all over Pakistan but the major smugglers have been traced and captured from Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Lala Musa, Wazirabad, Gujrat, Gujar Khan, Kharian, Jehlum, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar.

FIA has also recovered social media sexual content, abusive accounts, alleged content, and shameful videos of the children from the captured people who were involved in pornography. These people used to film the video on their mobiles and had all this stuff saved on their mobile devices. All such abusive content has been confiscated that is used to harass the kids and their families.

The authorities have constituted various policies to clean the Human Trafficking that also tarnish Pakistan’s name internationally. FIA is working in collaboration with the provincial police, federal and provincial departments, and police training colleges to implement the objective and aim to capture all the culprits. US state department has also acknowledged Pakistan for working keenly to eradicate these social crimes and for efforts to make Pakistan a better place to live in.

