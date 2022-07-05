Finnish Engineers Develop First Ever Sand Battery to Address Climate Change Issues

Undoubtedly, climate change is one of the most important issues of this era, as it has the ability to affect almost every living thing on the planet. The matter holds utmost importance so governments around the globe are constantly looking for renewable sources of energy to lower carbon emissions. In this regard, Finnish engineers have developed the world’s first completely functional “sand battery.” The battery has the ability to store green power for several months.

How does the Sand Battery work?

The device is heated up using low-grade sand by utilizing inexpensive electricity generated by solar or wind power. Then, you can use it to warm homes in the winter when energy is more expensive since the sand keeps the heat at a temperature of about 500°C. The main component of this apparatus is a silo that is drab grey and filled with about 100 tonnes of building sand. Indeed, it is a straightforward, and affordable method of storing energy for when it’s most needed.

There has been a boom in investment in the development of new renewable energy sources as a result of climate change and the fast-rising cost of fossil fuels. New wind and solar energy sources can be easily integrated into the country’s power infrastructures, but they also bring significant hurdles. Most importantly, ‘how do you keep the lights on when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing?’

As too much or too little power can cause the electricity grid to collapse, increasing the amount of renewable energy also involves boosting the output of other energy sources.

Large-scale batteries that can store and balance energy needs as the grid grows greener are the most obvious solution to these issues. Currently, the majority of batteries are composed of lithium. Moreover, they are costly and can only handle a small amount of surplus power. Consequently, the sand-based battery will provide a low-cost solution to the storage issue.

