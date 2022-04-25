People who post unscientific ads about climate change are being punished on Twitter. Twitter selected Earth Day to announce that ads that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change will be banned.

“We believe that climate denial should not be monetized on Twitter, and that misleading ads should not interfere from critical dialogues about the climate problem,” Twitter said on Friday.

“We understand that false information on climate change can jeopardise efforts to safeguard the environment.”

Conversations around climate change, particularly “sustainability,” have increased by over 150 percent in the last year, according to the platform. Discussions about “decarbonization,” which tries to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions using fossil fuels, have increased by 50% on the social media site, while discussions about waste reduction have increased by over 100%.

In recent years, social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook have played host to a growing tide of climate change denial.

Ads denial of climate change had previously been rejected due to the company’s improper content policy, but this step has formalised the procedure. Twitter has also stated that it bases its choices on legitimate sources such as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate switch, a United Nations organisation charged with examining the science of human-caused climate change.