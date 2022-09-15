First iPhone 14 Pro Max Teardown Shows Internal Redesigns

We all know that there had been hype regarding Apple’s iPhone 14 series for many months. Everyone was expecting something great from the silicon giant, Apple. The wait came to an end when Apple revealed the highly anticipated iPhone 14. Since then, we have been getting more news, and memes regarding the highly anticipated series which means it is still in the limelight. Recently, we have come to know that the first iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown shows a redesigned Face ID sensor, a larger camera system, and a new heat sink.

Here Is What You Need To Know About iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown

We all know that the very first deliveries of the iPhone 14 range are not due until Friday, September 16. No one can get the phone before Sep 16 but one YouTuber has already managed to receive an iPhone 14 Pro Max and taken it apart. He has shared the video which shows the teardown of the iPhone Pro Max in detail, and then quickly adds the successful reassembly as well.

The point worth mentioning here is that the teardown has shown an internal redesign. The proximity sensor has been moved beneath the screen. The Face ID system and the TrueDepth camera have also been slightly repositioned to make the new pill-shaped cutout in order to lower down as compared to the old notch. In addition to that, now there is also a metal plate, including graphite pads with the help of which the new iPhone range dissipates heat. The full teardown of the high-end phone also shows a new, larger camera system, and shows a glimpse at the components behind the new satellite connectivity module as well. Also Check out: Apple iPhone 14 Plus Pre-Orders Lower Than Expected (phoneworld.com.pk)