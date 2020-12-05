ZTE has announced the Axon 20 5G back in September. Initially, the phone was only available in China for purchase. One of the best parts of the phone is its in-display front camera. However, First Phone with In-Display Camera Now Available Globally. Previously, many patents have been submitted by different companies to bring the phone with in-display camera. ZTE took the lead by developing such phone and also made it available globally.

The company has started preordering of the phone. If you want to get the phone, you need to type in your email address to reserve a unit because the manufacturer says there will be limited quantities at first. The first actual shipments will begin from December 21.

Unfortunately, the phone will be available in limited countries. Here’s a list of the countries to get first markets to get the phone outside China:

United Kingdom

European Union

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

United Arab Emirates

Ukraine

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

But do not worry, the company will bring the phone to the other markets too. Unfortunately, the company has not revealed any pricing detail of the phone. But surely, we will get more information through the company’s official global website. Surely we will get details about its roadmap. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

As far as its specs are concerned, Axon 20 has 6.92-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The aspect ratio of the phone is 20.5:9. Just like its cameras, Axon 20 5G has an in-display fingerprint reader as well.

If we talk about its other cameras, it has four cameras at the back. The phone has a 64MP primary shooter along with an 8MP ultrawide snapper and two 2MP units for depth data and macro shots.

Additionally, Axon 20 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset. It has two memory options – 6GB or 8GB RAM. The storage options are 128/256GB. Moreover, the phone has a 4,220 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Also, the phone runs ZTE’s Mifavor 10.5 on top of Android 10.