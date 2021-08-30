Fitbit Charge 5: A glance at new features and AMOLED display

Fitbit may now have more powerful wearables in its lineup, but the Charge series has a devoted fan base that cannot be ignored. (Not everyone wants a large smartwatch-style screen.) The Fitbit Charge 5, the latest addition to the Charge line, offers many of the sophisticated health-tracking functions you seek in a size that will suit everyone’s wrists.

In terms of size and functionality, the Fitbit Charge series falls in between the Inspire and Versa lines, with a compact design and clean rectangular display, as well as an impressive stack of features for such a little gadget.

Tour to Fitbit Charge 5 new features

The Fitbit Charge 4 features such as built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes, which adjust activity tracking to your age and resting heart rate. The Charge 5 keeps these outstanding improvements while putting them in a sleek new style and incorporating additional features borrowed from Fitbit’s costlier entry.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a significant improvement over its predecessor. It not only has a colour AMOLED display, but it’s also the first tracker to have Fitbit’s Daily Readiness Score, which predicts how much exercise or rest you should accomplish for the day.

AMOLED display

It still features a stainless steel casing and replaceable straps, but all of the edges have been rounded to give it a considerably slimmer appearance. The Charge 5 is the first Charge gadget to include an AMOLED touchscreen display. The display can reach nearly twice as bright as the grayscale OLED display on the Charge 4.

Company’s readiness score

The Fitbit Charge 5’s new standout feature is the company’s Daily Readiness Score. The Charge 5 will attempt to tell you how “ready” you are for the day ahead based on your daily activities, 24/7 heart rate data, heart rate variability, and sleep from the previous several nights.

When does the Fitbit charge 5 launch?

The Charge 5 has been available for pre-order from August 25th with units expected to ship in “late September” (according to the pre-order button on Fitbit’s website).