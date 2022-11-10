According to some latest reports, Fitbit is working on a new wearable device for kids. It is part of “Project Eleven”. It also aims to create a wearable “designed to help older kids form healthy relationships with their phones and social media.”

Fitbit is Reportedly Working On Wearable Device For Kids

Fitbit has not revealed any information regarding this yet. It is also unclear at this moment that what age group, the company is targeting. Anyhow, some reports have revealed that the watch is designed with a notification system to deter kids from picking up their phones whenever an alert comes in.

The watch will also come with cellular connectivity. This is the core feature of watches for younger kids. As it lets parents keep track of their children and call them — without having to buy them a phone at a too-young age.

It is reportedly being prototyped with and without a screen. Most probably, the company will launch this device at any time in 2024.

The Forbes report has also reported that watches that let parents and carers keep track of their children or dependents are quite common. However, there are fewer companies that work on mainstream wearables. They typically have GPS and use a subscription model of payment.

Currently, Fitbit has not made a cellular-connected watch or tracker. Its kids’ watches have sat in the Fitbit Ace range, a series of colourful and hardy fitness trackers that are quite basic, and affordable.

Check Also: Google Pixel Watch with Fitbit Integration: Evan Blass