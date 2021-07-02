The pilot phase of Foreign Minister’s Portal (FMP) has launched. As the named suggest, foreign minister portal will solve the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis who will be able to register complains in just a click. FM’s portal is launched by Ministry of foreign affairs under supervision of Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

FM’s Portal launched for Overseas complaints and feedback

Previously, there were no such platform where foreign Pakistanis could register complaints on several matters so this platform will act as abridge between overseas Pakistanis and Pakistan.

While telling about this platform, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said:

“I have launched the portal to strengthen the relationship between our overseas Pakistanis and missions in the form of feedback, complaints, and suggestions. I look forward to personally engaging with diaspora feedback for more efficient service & progress,” .

The main goal behind this portal is to communicate with diasporas through modern means of communication and know the problems faced by them.

“This will also help to assess the nature of the issues being faced by overseas Pakistanis leading towards their better resolution”

Under this pilot phase, the program will be initially available for Pakistanis residing in jurisdiction of five Pakistani mission abroad, including Barcelona, Dubai, Jeddah, London, and New York.

The mobile app named Foreign Minister Portal can be downloaded from Android Play Store, whereas iPhone users will have to wait longer to get this app. Currently the scale of this app is confined to few countries, but it will be launched in other countries as well.

