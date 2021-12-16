The upcoming foldable phone from Huawei is just around the corner to be launched. Surprisingly, the device is leaked completely just a week ahead of its official launch and unveiling. This stupid incident took place due to a model Harper’s Bazaar. Soon after the model uploaded an image of herself holding the device, Lifestyle magazine took this opportunity to give us an overview of Huawei’s first clamshell foldable that is designed to compete with Galaxy Z Flip 3. Foldable Huawei P50 Pocket Leaked due to celebrity photoshoot.

The handset is pretty along with a golden finish giving it a royal look. The intricate pattern on the exterior along with two round accents adds to the beauty. One round is for displaying the camera kit whereas the other one includes the small external display meant for notifications etc.

The circular cover screen has a 1″ diameter and triple cameras are placed in the camera island. While these are the details which we can see in an image but other than this, an analyst, Ross Young revealed that the internal screen is quite flexible measuring 6.85″. It means this diagonal screen is larger than Z Flip 3. Other than this, there are no details and specs of the P50 Pocket.