Huawei has launched P50 and P50 Pro back in the summer. According to some latest reports, Huawei is now planning to launch another member of the series. It will be a foldable phone and will be called Huawei P50 Pocket. The company is having an event on December 23 to launch this foldable phone. There could be some other devices that the company will launch in the event too.

Huawei P50 Pocket – A New Foldable Phone is Arriving on December 23

It will have a clamshell vertical fold form factor akin to the Galaxy Z Flip3 and the Motorola Razr. The previous reports have revealed different features of the phone including fancy 3D renders with a big cover screen and two vertical cameras.

Huawei calls the new phone a “winter flagship”. This is because the phone is launching in winter when usually the company does not launch any phone. Also, Huawei is bringing this phone by the end of this month to celebrate Christmas.

Anyhow, some reports claimed that the phone will come with a heat pipe that can bend and bring better performance through improved heat management.

We also expect to see whether the phone will have a Kirin 9000 chipset or will Huawei go for a Snapdragon SoC.

This is all that we know so far. But we will get more information in the coming days. So stay tuned.

