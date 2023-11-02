foodpanda Triumphs with Three Dragons of Asia Awards

foodpanda proudly announces its remarkable achievement with three prestigious Dragons of Asia Awards. These accolades recognize the company’s marketing excellence and reaffirm its leadership in the food delivery and e-commerce industry.

The Dragons of Asia, renowned for reviewing marketing campaigns across Asia, have recognised foodpanda’s extraordinary efforts with two Gold Dragons, one for Dragons of Asia and one for Dragons of Pakistan. The pinnacle of this recognition is the prestigious Black Dragon, awarded to foodpanda Pakistan for its exceptional Pau-Pau launch campaign in the Best Social Media Word of Mouth category.

This triumph marks the first-ever win for a foodpanda entity across the Asia-Pacific region. Amid fierce competition, including industry giants like Pepsi, Britannia, Sony Entertainment, and Yoodo Malaysia, these accolades underscore foodpanda Pakistan’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

Mr. Muntaqa Peracha, CEO foodpanda, commented,

“Winning the Gold and Black Dragons is a remarkable feat, showcasing our dedication to delivering high-impact marketing campaigns. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions to our customers.”

foodpanda Pakistan’s achievements at the Dragons of Asia Awards highlight its position as a pioneer in the food delivery and e-commerce industry, committed to expanding its portfolio of innovative services and solutions for its customers.