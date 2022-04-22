For Harassment Prevention, Twitter will Recommend Third-Party Apps  

One should feel comfortable expressing his or her distinctive point of view on Twitter. There must be a belief in freedom of expression and open conversation, but this idea is meaningless if voices are stifled because people are frightened to speak up. We prohibit activity that harasses or intimidates others or is otherwise meant to shame or humiliate others to foster healthy debate on the platform and empower individuals to voice varied perspectives and beliefs. Because this harassment leads to serious consequences.

Third-Party App Support for Reducing Online Harassment

Twitter is enlisting the support of third-party developers to combat harassment on its platform. The company will propose third-party moderation apps as an additional action users can take on top of the app’s built-in capabilities as part of a new experiment.

When a user blocks or mutes another person, Twitter will offer recommendations for a number of third-party apps. Block Party, a tool that allows people to instantly block accounts that are likely to be harassing. Bodyguard can automatically filter answers. Moderate will help users control their mentions, are the available apps.

Adjustment to Already Present Feature

These tools have always been available. But Twitter users had to go out of their way to find them and set them up. Along with its blocking and muting features, the business will also recommend them in its app and website.

The adjustment is also the latest indicator that Twitter is regaining ground with third-party developers, with whom it has had a rocky relationship in the past. The moderation applications are just a small portion of a more extensive collection of third-party services. It is promoted by Twitter as part of its redesigned developer platform. Twitter told the sources that it might propose more specialized apps in various aspects of its business in the future.

