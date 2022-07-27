The famous car racing platform Formula 1 is aiming to reduce its carbon footprint and achieve net-zero emissions by 2030. The main underlying thing in the plan is the use of 100 percent sustainable fuel in race cars by 2026, which the organization claims is still on pace.

Formula 1 Plans to Achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2030

It is currently creating a 100% sustainable “drop-in” gasoline for F1 cars, claiming that most road vehicles could also use the fuel. This season, F1 cars are using E10 fuel, which includes 10 percent ethanol that’s said to be fully renewable. Even though the transition from 10 percent renewable fuel to a totally sustainable version in just a few years would be difficult, F1 leaders are sure that it can be accomplished.

In a statement, F1 director of racing, Ross Brawn said,

We’re working on an E fuel where the carbon circle is completely neutral so the carbon utilized to produce that fuel is the same quantity as the carbon emitted from the internal combustion engine. It means that the engines do not add anything to the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.” Brawn noted that making the fuel available more broadly could help reduce emissions around the globe, especially in areas where switching to electric vehicles won’t be feasible for a long time.

Furthermore, Pat Symonds, F1’s chief technical officer and leader of the 100 percent sustainable fuel initiative, stated that the sport remains on track to fulfill the 2026 deadline. “We have been working with Aramco and have evaluated 39 substitute fuel blends,” Symonds explained. This has helped us comprehend the consequences of the various sorts of blends that can be used to create a sustainable fuel. We’ve been testing them in a Formula 1 engine with a single cylinder, so it’s representative testing, and I believe that has accelerated our progress.”

The development must be lauded and all other automobile manufacturers should follow the suit. It is because climate change is a grave issue and the future of humanity is at stake.

