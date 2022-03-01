Free Fire continues to empower and uplift Esports throughout Universities in Pakistan

Free Fire Pakistan inaugurates Pakistan’s first-ever National Inter-University Esports tournament, the Free Fire Campus Championship.

Free Fire Pakistan introduces its Campus Championship, Pakistan’s first inter-university Esports competition to be held on a National Stage. Free Fire remains committed to developing the Esports landscape in Pakistan and uplift the youth by providing competitive Esports platforms to enable their talent. Last year, Free Fire had announced Pakistan’s first-ever Esports Scholarship, under their Campus Challenge across 9 different universities in Pakistan.

Free Fire Campus Championship 2022 will take place across 5 major cities of Pakistan, namely, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Bahawalpur & Peshawar in 12 different universities. The winning team from each University will progress to the Grand Final Event held on 19th March where the contestants will compete for a Scholarship prize pool worth PKR 2,200,000.

Registration desks are now live across universities as students prepare to participate in a one day qualifier tournament played in Battle Royale mode, in a knock-out format to be crowned as their University’s champions. The winning teams will then go on to represent their University on the National Stage where they will each be competing for a scholarship worth PKR 400,000.

Commenting on the occasion, Zafeer Khan, Esport & Community Manager said, “I’m glad to see FFCC garner such a great response at these Universities. These grass root efforts provide us extreme motivation when we’re able to see the passion students have for Esports in Pakistan first hand. We saw this during the overwhelming response from our Campus Challenge and how much these Scholarship opportunities really meant to these Students”

Free Fire is also behind FFPL, Pakistan’s First Professional Esports League, FFPL III is currently in it’s group stages, where the final 18 teams compete for a grand prize pool of PKR 10,000,000 & the chance to represent Pakistan in FFWS, the largest Free Fire tournament in the world, held later this year in Singapore with a grand prize pool worth $2 Million.