Galaxy Ring Leak: Samsung’s Upcoming Gadget Exposed in App

It appears that Samsung prematurely disclosed its surprise announcement. This week, Korean owners of Samsung devices discovered the presence of icons within the Galaxy Wearable app. It has a resemblance to finger-worn rings. The subsequent revelation has spurred debates on the potential release of the Samsung Galaxy Ring in the upcoming year. People are optimistic that the aforementioned preference will be fulfilled. Most people personally prefer to use a traditional ring for sleep-tracking purposes rather than relying on a smartwatch.

The excitement stems from the fact that this is not the first time that we have heard rumblings about a Samsung smart ring. Samsung submitted an application for a patent earlier this year with the Korean Intellectual Property Right Information Services dubbed “Galaxy Ring“. It merely explained that the ring was a gadget for “measuring health indicators and/or sleep.” The report surfaced shortly after Samsung announced a partnership with Natural Cycles to provide period tracking.

Natural Cycles takes into account the user’s core temperature while providing advice, which appears to be the ideal use for a smart ring. However, Samsung is not new to this landscape, as the company has been mulling over the concept of a smart ring since at least the year 2015. There is also a patent application for this random ring asset floating around Korean forums that has been submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This adds credibility to the asset.

Recently, a tech blog discovered new pieces of evidence that point to the Galaxy Ring. The site’s code sleuths have found evidence that the word “Galaxy Ring” in the Galaxy Wearable app refers to a particular device. Additionally, the app includes “strings regarding Bluetooth connectivity” that are tailored to the Galaxy Ring. These “strings” include proof of the alerts that display while you are syncing data across devices.

It’s exciting to follow leaks because they leave clues that lead to what’s going to happen next. The possibility that Samsung may release a smart ring is very intriguing. It has the potential to push the category into the mainstream, which would result in the emergence of more competitors.

The Oura Ring is the only recognized smart ring. It has set a benchmark for the product category. The Oura Ring is generally unmatched by its competitors. At the very least, a Samsung smart ring would be able to sync up with Samsung Health. It, in turn, would be able to exchange data with other Android apps such as Google Fit and Strava.

Samsung provides an array of intelligent sleep-tracking capabilities. These features are undoubtedly highly educational and useful for figuring out how you snooze. Many people can’t sleep with a smartwatch for their life, so they wouldn’t be aware of any of it directly. Even if it means that users will eventually have some compiled data on why they wake up in a pool of sweat every morning. The introduction of smart rings is something many people look forward to.