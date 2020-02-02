We already revealed that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S20 series on February 11 along with the Galaxy Z Flip. However, some people are still wondering when the phone will be in their hands. So, there is good news for those people, Galaxy S20 Release Date is also announced. Samsung Galaxy S20 will go on sale on March 6. The company has officially confirmed it on its official website.

Galaxy S20 Release Date is March 6-Official Confirms

Samsung has created a registration page for those who want to get this phone. For this, you need to enter your email if you’re interested in purchasing any of these upcoming smartphones. After entering the email, you will get this screen.

“Delivery by March 6 while supplies last”. It means the users will get the S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra on March 6. There are no words about the availability of the Galaxy Z Flip.

We already know much about the upcoming Galaxy S20 series. There will be three models, S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra. As far as the specs of Galaxy S20+ are concerned, it will come with a 6.7″ Dynamic AMOLED display. It will feature a quad-camera setup on the back including a 64MP main, two 12MP, and a ToF unit. The phone will have a 10MP camera on the front as well.

Furthermore, Galaxy S20 model will come with a 6.2″ screen. It will also have a 10MP selfie camera and 4,000 mAh battery. The S20 Ultra will be the most powerful variant among them.

