We have earlier told you guys that Samsung Galaxy S20 series is going to launch on February 11. Galaxy S20 Series Specs have also circulated on the internet. Now, just before the launch, the Galaxy S20+ 5G has appeared on Geekbench confirming some key specs.

The Galaxy S20+ 5G variant has appeared on Geekbench with the model number SM-G986U. The phone will come with Android 10 out of the box. Confirming the previous leaks, the phone will come with 12 RAM. Moreover, the SoC of the phone is named as “kona”, which is most probably is the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Camera Specs Revealed Through Geekbench

The phone has scored 923 and 3,267 points in Geekbench 5’s single and multi-core tests, respectively. On the other hand, the non-5G variant of the Galaxy S20+ will come with a 6.7″ Dynamic AMOLED display. It will feature a quad-camera setup on the back including a 64MP main, two 12MP, and a ToF unit. The phone will have a 10MP camera on the front.

The S20 model will come with a 6.2″ screen. It will also have a 10MP selfie camera and 4,000 mAh battery.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra model will feature a 108MP main camera with 100x Space Zoom. It will come with a 48MP telephoto lens along with 12MP ultrawide and ToF modules.

The final variant of this series is Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 5G. It will come with 12GB and 16GB RAM. Moreover, it will come with three storage options – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Also, it will have a powerful battery of 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.