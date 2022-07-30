Galaxy S21 Repair Mode: Here’s how you can hide your data

Handing over your phone, which contains images, texts, and other sensitive information, to a repair technician might be risky. Some people have experienced the terrifying reality of having their data exposed during the repair procedure. According Samsung, the firm aims to introduce Galaxy S21 Repair Mode feature for security purpose.

Advertisement

The feature is expected to debut initially on Galaxy S21 phones in South Korea. The company intends to expand support to additional phone models in the future.

Galaxy S21 Repair Mode will only provide technicians limited access to the files of the users. According to the way it sounds, they will have access to just enough information to conduct repairs but not enough to expose images or other data.

According to the most recent research, despite the downturn in the smartphone industry, Samsung maintained its dominance. According to Canalys, Samsung delivered the most smartphones globally in the second quarter of 2022.

The tech juggernaut sold around 60 million smartphone models, claiming a 21 percent worldwide market share. With an 18% market share in the previous quarter (Q2 2021), the firm did worse in the second quarter of 2022. In comparison to over 300 million smartphone shipments in Q1 2022, there were around 275 million smartphones supplied globally a year later, a 9 percent reduction.