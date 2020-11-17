Samsung to join the league of OEM for Android Entreprise

In the Android Enterprise Recommended scheme, Samsung has now joined other OEMs such as Oppo and OnePlus, the company reported today along with Google. The company also emphasises its own Knox security as an explanation why its phones are excellent business tools. Samsung phones are now popular in companies and the company. Google notes this, noting that “Samsung has for many years been a major player in the mobile business space”.

Starting in December 2020, with this new qualification, Galaxy consumers of productivity devices such as the S20 and Note20 and rugged devices such as the XCover Pro running Android 11 and above will be able to experience additional peace of mind. With daily software upgrades and security fixes, AER-certified products guarantee a smooth user experience in terms of system performance, job profiles and completely controlled device configuration flows.

Going forward this credential will be progressively applied to most Samsung products to meet all the needs and budgets of our business customers.

Customers launching Galaxy smartphones will be able to choose between using Google’s zero-touch eligibility (which is now enabled on all devices running Android 9 and above) or Samsung’s Knox Smartphone Enrollment. Eligible smartphones, including the S20, Note20, and Tab S7/S7+, include those running Android 11 and above. Samsung is joining a growing list of OEMs recommended to corporate customers by Google.

The first phone in the scheme, the OnePlus 8, was introduced earlier this year by OnePlus. IBM, BlackBerry, and Mic. The most famous Android maker in the US is Samsung. It’s a little shocking that it took this long to get the business on board, but now that Google and Samsung have partnered together to make Knox and Android Enterprise features more compatible, it’s finally happening.