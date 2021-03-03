What are the key specs of smartphone launched in 2021

Smartphone manufacturers are becoming more aggressive as the year progresses. The smartphone manufacturers have released new phones in the last few weeks. Here’s a rundown of all the key specs of smartphone that came out lately.

OnePlus 9

Chipset and storage are the key specs of smartphone.

The standard OnePlus will have a 6.55-inch display with a resolution of 1080p+ (20:9). The screen will support a 120 Hz refresh rate, so there won’t be much of a difference from the 8T.

The chipset, however, will be different; it will be the brand new Snapdragon 888 (code name “Lahaina”). This particular model had 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Galaxy F62

Battery and camera are the two most important features.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 7000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. Reverse charging is also possible with this device. The Samsung Galaxy F62 has a quad-camera design on the back for imaging. A 64MP sensor serves as the primary camera, which is joined by a 12MP sensor and two 5MP sensors. A 32MP sensor is available on the front.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Camera is the best component.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G’s main attraction is its cameras. There’s a 108-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and two telephoto cameras, all of which are brand fresh.

The 6.8-inch AMOLED monitor is exceptionally bright, and the colours are vivid and vibrant. The battery size of 5,000mAh is similar to that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Vivo X50 Pro

Camera is the best component

The Vivo X50 Pro is the first smartphone with a Gimbal camera system. By strengthening the primary camera, this device assists in the stabilisation of video and the taking of better images. The Vivo X50 Pro has a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor as the main camera.

The Vivo X50 Pro’s monitor is a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED with a hole-punch in the top left corner.