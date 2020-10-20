Next Galaxy S series will launch in 2021





Samsung may be launching its new premium Galaxy S series sooner than ever next year.

The new phones will be launched by Samsung in January 2021. A normal version and an Ultra version are definitely coming; a Plus edition is likely, although there is no detail about it in this leak.

The basic model for the Galaxy S30 will have a 6.2-inch flat screen with a front-facing hole-punch display. A wider, curved panel measuring between 6.7 and 6.9 inches is seen in the S30 Ultra. The leaks may not have information about the internal specifications of the phones, however. The leak also comes with normal and Ultra model renders, demonstrating them on both angles.

The Galaxy S series or S21 (S30?) will have a 6.2-inch, smooth panel (no more bent edges) which will measure 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm (plus an extra 0.1 mm of thickness if you consider the heavy camera bump) but not enough specifics of internal specifications have been given.

We don’t know the precise time period with respect to the update, but Android Central also says that the update is actually planned for January. In mid-February, Samsung normally releases S-series flagships, so a launch in January will be a bit of a surprise. It will also put the launch closer than ever to Apple’s iPhone 12, which launched due to the COVID-19 pandemic later than anticipated.