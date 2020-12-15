S Pen and Quality Cameras, Samsung hints on 2021

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is said to be having support for the S Pen, and now Samsung seems to have confirmed that this is a deal.

In a letter from TM Roh, president of Samsung Electronics, on what to expect for 2021, he stated that the company has been paying close attention to people’s favourite features of Galaxy Note’s experience and is eager to introduce some of its most common features to other smartphones in a lineup.

This seems to be a metaphor for the S Pen, since it’s really the only excellent aspect of the Galaxy Note 20 and other Note units. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is perhaps the first Samsung phone out from the Note series to get S Pen support even though you might require a special case to carry the stylus. So it seems like the Ultra isn’t going to be alone.

More Foldable phones in affordable price

Samsung announced a lot more than its sneak preview, such as that the company plans to broaden its lineup of foldable phones while making the segment more “accessible”, a catchy phrase that’s more affordable.

Camera Enhancements

Although Samsung’s cameras have outperformed the iPhone 12 Pro and Google Pixel 5 in terms of zooming capabilities, overall image quality has been a step behind the best camera phones. So it’s nice to hear from Roh that we’re going to be searching for super-intelligent, pro-grade camera and video capabilities in 2021.

Galaxy Smart Tag

Last and not least, Samsung is spending more in ultra-sideband (UWB) and promises that it would make it possible for its products to do anything from open doors to allow optimised car experience.