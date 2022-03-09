Galaxy S22 Faces One UI 4 Game Optimization Service GOS Problem

It has been almost a month that Samsung launched its most awaited series Galaxy S22. Before and even after its launch it has been making the news. But recently it has been in the negative news. The S22 device has been facing One UI 4 game optimization service (GOS).

According to Samsung the presence of the game optimization service (GOS) is for the improvement of the device performance without overheating it. The issue of the S22 series has forced Geekbench to ban the S22 series devices. The users of the S22 series are disappointed with the performance and may even sue the company for it.

An online community has been created by the Galaxy S22 owners, according to Yonhap News, with a purpose to take a legal action. On the other side The Korea Herald says that their upcoming event Fair Trade Commission (FTC) might launch an investigation in the S22 problem to know whether Samsung had hidden some of the information form its users. Herald further added that the S22 advertisements claimed it to be the device which will give the best ever performance; and gaming performance will also be great. Whereas the reality is the opposite in regard to the its gaming performance. Whenever the game is launched GOS kicks in preventing the display from hitting those buttery-smooth speeds.

Samsung is expected to give an explanation too other than the possible lawsuits and a government-sponsored investigation.

Samsung has given a statement regarding Game Optimization to the Android Police that the GOS does not manage the performance of non-gaming apps. The company further added that they are readying an update with a “performance mode” to limit the GOS impact

It is quite relieving news for the users as they will have their expected device, but they still will want a compensation for all the trouble they faced; may be a day in the court will cool their anger a bit.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Most Unboxings: Guinness World Record