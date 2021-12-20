Galaxy S22 series is on its way and every now and then we are getting new information regarding the device. This time the information is received regarding the Galaxy S22 Ultra which is said to have the same megapixel count as its predecessor. However, the cameras included in the device are much more than just resolution since we have got new rumors which suggest that the upcoming flagship of Samsung, the Galaxy S22 Ultra main camera will be the best camera included in the smartphones ever.

According to the rumors and leaks, Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a Quad-camera array along with a 108MP main camera which is a better version of the HM3 sensor. Other than this, it will include 12MP ultra-wide unit and two sony telephoto sensors: a 10MP 10x periscope unit and a 10MP 3x module.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Main camera will be the best Camera till now

Initally when the 108 MP sensor was launched, it was not much impressive and though it was somehow improved to be included in S21 Ultra, it seems the best iteration will be shown in the S22 ultra. Regarding this, Ice Universe has come up with some great details suggesting that it has an artificial intelligence-powered image quality enhancement mode that will be able to take macro shots and will show some best results. Overall colors and brightness will also be the best. The leaker has also revealed that it has received the samples but cannot share them online right now.

Other than this, the Korean site has also got some snippets from the device which shows that macro mode will let them take some close shots. This feature is called a detail enhancer and will be included on the main camera.

So for now, this feature is added to the pool of other features we have received till now. So let’s wait and watch if we get new features also.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note Appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC