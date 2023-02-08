Galaxy S23 Ultra Is Tipped To Come With Bypass Charging For Optimized Battery health

Advertisement

There had been a lot of leaks and rumors regarding the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series for months. The upcoming flagship series will come with three Galaxy S23 models: Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23. We all know that the tech giant is going to hold an event in the coming week. It means that now we all will have to wait for only a few days more for the retail release of the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 series. However, it doesn’t mean units aren’t out in the wild and being tinkered with. Recently, a fairly unique feature has been discovered with the top-tier Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra feature will allow users to bypass the battery when the phone is charging. No doubt, it will preserve Galaxy S23 Ultra battery health and will also reduce heat build-up during heavy usage.

Galaxy S23 Ultra Battery Bypass Feature Is Expected To be Very Good For Optimization

According to the latest reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a setting that can be enabled in the Game Launcher menu. It is called ‘Pause the USB Power Delivery’ that aims to prevent the charger from topping up the phone’s internal battery when connected to a Power Delivery charger. It will reduce heat build-up of the phone, making it more comfortable when playing games. So, it’s a very welcoming feature for the games for sure.

There’s also another advantage. This feature will potentially prolong battery health because it’s not constantly charging when in use. The point worth mentioning here is that there, of course, is some criteria involved with this mode. The main one is that the phone’s battery needs to be at least over 20 percent. However, don’t worry at all as that’s a minor thing to worry about, and the benefits for the user and the phone are quite amazing as compared to the criteria.

A few reports claim that the feature is not available in some Galaxy S23 series models. The news outlet has even reached out to Samsung for more details and to gain clarification. The fact is that we have a little over a week to go before the Galaxy S23 series starts hitting store shelves, so if you want to grab one, go get a great deal in the process as now’s the time.

