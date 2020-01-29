In this era of smartphones when people put more focus on smartphones, there are some companies who still manufacture tablets. There are some people who still prefer to use tablets for their work. Samsung has finally revealed the Galaxy Tab S6 5G. The 5G tab will launch tomorrow in South Korea. Let’s have a look at the specs of this device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Revealed

The tab will ship with the Snapdragon 855 chipset with Qualcomm’s X50 modem. The tab has almost same specs identical to the standard Tab S6. The Tab S6 5G will have a 10.5-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display. It will have quad speakers for better voices. It will have a dual-camera setup on the back including a 13MP and 5MP. Furthermore, the tab S6 5G will have a powerful 7,040 mAh battery.

Like its predecessor, the S6 will come with a stylus. Also, the S Pen will have Bluetooth support as well. As far as its price is concerned, Tab S6 5G will cost $850 in a single 6GB RAM/128GB storage configuration.

Samsung is having an event of February 11 to reveal the Galaxy S20 series. There are some reports claiming that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip will launch on February 14.

