Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ new renders leak

Samsung has not given up on Android tablets launching flagships. This is among the very few manufactures that these signature tablets continue to produce. Since last year’s Galaxy Tab S6 Samsung greatly enhanced its range and customers are now looking forward to its new model Galaxy Tab S7.

Samsung’s flagship tablet models for 2020 will be the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. The S7 duo is scheduled to be unveiled at Samsung’s virtual Unpacked case alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series on 5 August. So we’ve heard a lot about them already, like what they could look like and some of their underlying specifications. Now a nearly complete Tab S7+ spec sheet has been disclosed to us by reputable sources.

The new tab will be available in two versions, each with 12.4-inch and 11-inch displays. Its predecessor came with a S Marker, of course the Tab S7 would also have one.

The Snapdragon 865 + Cpu will drive all those pixels. The Snapdragon 865 ‘s faster version, made official by Qualcomm only a few hours ago, is the first smartphone chipset to crack the 3GHz clock speed barrier and offer GPU efficiency 10 percent faster than the 865. In the very least, Samsung will most likely launch the Tab S7 with Android 10 and One UI 2.1.