Samsung has planned to unveil the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ next month alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series. The company has decided to hold a launch event on August 5. Now Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ Full Specs Revealed. Let’s have a look at the key specs.

First of all, the coming tabs will have a larger display. Also, these will be Samsung’s first tablets with a 120 Hz high refresh rate screen. The Galaxy Tab S7+ will have a larger AMOLED display of a 12.4-inches with 2,800 x 1,752 px resolution. Also, it will come with an in-display fingerprint reader. On the other hand, Tab S7 will have an 11” LTPS LCD screen with a 2,560 x 1,600 px resolution. It will come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ Full Specs Revealed- Check it Out Here

Just like Note 20 Ultra, both tabs have the same 9 ms latency to S Pen input. Moreover, both will come with the Snapdragon 865+ chipset and 6GB RAM. Hopefully, there will be other versions too. Moreover, it will have 128 GB of storage and 256GB storage for 5G versions.

Moreover, both tabs will come with powerful batteries. The Tab S7 will have a 7,040 mAh battery, while the S7+ will have a larger 10,090 mAh battery. Both will support 45W fast charging. Unluckily, the tablets will come with 15W charger in the box. It means you need to make it yourself to charge the phone faster.

Both tablets will come with dual cameras at the back with a 13MP main sensor with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Moreover, at the front, there will be an 8 MP selfie camera.

Furthermore, the tablets will be available in Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black. Both tablets will feature four AKG speakers on the side with Dolby Atmos support. The pricing detail of both tablets is not known. But we will get more information in the coming days.