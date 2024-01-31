Galaxy Z Flip 6 Anticipates Major Boost with Upgraded Battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones have consistently been the preferred choice for clamshell foldable phones. However, a notable drawback has been their relatively small batteries compared to traditional Android phones. Reports are indicating that Samsung is experimenting with a larger battery for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. It’s essential to mention that Samsung employs a dual-battery configuration in its foldable devices.

According to the information, the Z Flip 6 is undergoing tests with a 1,097 mAh battery and a 2,790 mAh battery, resulting in a combined rated capacity of 3,880 mAh. This could imply that Samsung might market the Z Flip 6 as featuring a 4,000 mAh battery. In contrast, the Z Flip 5 is equipped with two batteries, each with rated capacities of 971 mAh and 2,620 mAh. This results in a combined rated capacity of 3,591 mAh. However, Samsung markets the Z Flip 5 as having a 3,700mAh battery.

We previously found the battery life of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to be satisfactory rather than impressive. Therefore, an enhanced battery in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 would be a welcome improvement, especially considering competitors that boast significantly larger batteries.

Despite its relatively modest battery life, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers several compelling features. Notably, it boasts an IPX8 water resistance rating, ensuring protection against water submersion. Additionally, the device supports wireless charging, providing convenience for users who prefer cable-free charging solutions. The inclusion of a sizable cover display enhances the overall usability and accessibility of the phone. The Galaxy Z Flip 5’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset provides strong performance, which contributes to a fluid and responsive user experience.