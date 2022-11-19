In August, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Buds 2 Pro. The Galaxy Z Fold series hasn’t got nearly as many fashion collaborations. However now, Samsung has collaborated with miHoYo, i.e., the creators of Genshin Impact, to create a special edition Galaxy Z Fold 4 and a Genshin Impact-themed pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Buds 2 Pro Genshin Impact Editions are now Live

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 Genshin Impact Edition and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro carry the same name. Samsung unveiled not these devices recently at the G-STAR 2022 event in South Korea. Samsung has not revealed the availability and pricing details of the devices. Luckily, the Genshin Impact developers have hinted at a global release, saying that “the merch will definitely craze the global Genshin fans!”

The main theme of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro of this Edition is Ganyu, a.k.a. the Secretary to Liyue Qixin. She is a bow-wielding character in Genshin Impact, released in January 2021.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a special, Ganyu-themed wallpaper. The Special Edition boxes include accessories like protective cases, chibi Ganyu stickers, a Ganyu character card, a strap, and an acrylic keychain. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Genshin Impact Edition even comes with a wireless charging pad.

