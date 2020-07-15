Jazz keeps on introducing new offers keeping in mind the need of its users. Not only this but the company also put discount on its offers time by time. This time Jazz put 50% extra incentives on its Weekly All-network offer. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 1500 Jazz minutes, 1500 SMS, 1.5 GB data and 75 other network minutes.

Get 50% Extra with Jazz Weekly All-Network Offer

Offered Incentives:

1.5 GB GB data

1500 on-net minutes

75 off-net minutes

1500 SMS

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *700#

Price:

The offer is available in just rs. 160.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one week.

Terms and Conditions:

Subscription fee for Gwadar & Turbat is Rs.185 (Incl.tax)

Upon dialing *700#, customer will subscribe to Weekly All Network Offer for exact 7 calendar days, offer will expire on midnight of 7th calendar day (including subscription day)

This bundle is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *700# again to avail the bundle more than once

All free minutes will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23 59 hours of the 7th calendar day.

Free Minutes / SMS / Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit)

Free Data MBs are for 2G, 3G & 4G

Balance of 0.15 needs to make calls through bundle

Limited time offer, It is subject to change anytime

Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas

Bundle minutes / SMS / MBs will be usable 24 hours a day (no time restriction)

Multiple subscriptions are allowed

Overage of Rs. 1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc

