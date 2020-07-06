Get An Amazing Jazz WiFi Device Re-Activation Offer

It is Monday! Do you know what I mean dear readers? I mean grab your laptops and start working. Oh! having trouble with your internet connection? OK! don’t get upset if you are Jazz subscribers. Jazz is bringing an amazing offer for you. If you haven’t used your Jazz Super 4G Wi-Fi device for 3 months then reactivate it now to enjoy 20 GB in Rs.300 for 7 days. With Jazz WiFi Device Re-Activation Offer, you will also be able to get FREE 15 GB for 7 days. So dial*6363*8# now.

Jazz WiFi Device Re-Activation Offer

Customer can avail this offer multiple times during 90days, the incentive would be added and the latest validity would be applicable

Only Eligible Customers will be notified to subscribe the offer on both MBB and OCN number

As soon as customer become part of churn pool base, a trigger notification SMS will be sent to the customer

Reactivation offer details will be shared again on 90Day + 30th, 60th and 80th day for customer convenience

Usage & Subscription Notifications:

Offer usage can be accessed by dialing *6363*4#

Customer can subscribe Reactivation Offers via *6363*8# and selecting offer

USSD can be dialed by login to 192.168.1.1 (device portal) and using USSD Dialer option

6363 Menu is accessible from Device & Jazz Prepaid SIM marked as Other Contact No.

Offer usage threshold notifications will be sent to MBB nos. and OCN (all OMOs)

Eligible Customers:

All dormant customers can subscribe to this offer if they have not used Dongle sim from last 3 months or more

Customer can check eligibility by dialing *6363# and going to option 4; welcome back offer subscription details will be displayed only to eligible customers

This offer is only available for MBB SIM (SC62) customers, and not valid for Data Sim (SC18) customers

Welcome Back Offer is a once-off, and will not recur automatically. Subscription from customer would be required to avail this offer again.

Bundle benefits will add on multiple subscriptions and are valid for 30days only

Data allowance can be used on both 2G/3G/4G network subject to the handset and network coverage

SOURCE: JAZZ

Recommended Reading: Jazz supports access to remote learning through “Jazz Parho” during the COVID-19 pandemic