Get Discounted Bundle Offer with Telenor MyApp
Now say goodbye to tension with #MORESEZIYADA. Check your Telenor numbers and balance absolutely free. Moreover, now you can get exclusive discounted offers and bundles. Also, get a bonus on every recharge with free MBs daily. What you will have to do for that? Simply download Telenor MyApp.
My Telenor App allows you to view, activate, and deactivate your favorite offers without having to remember USSD strings!
How to Download?
- Search My Telenor App on Play Store/App Store
Hit Install and Enjoy!
Explore Exciting Features
- View your call, SMS, and data usage history for up to 30 days
- Pay your postpaid bills and recharge your prepaid account via scratch card, easy paisa or credit cards
- Shop for handsets and Telenor Mobile Broadband Devices
- Manage and file complaints
- Check your balance details, for free, on the go and so much more!
My Telenor App is the place where all your needs are just a tap away. The app, with it's easy to use interface allows you to view, activate and deactivate your favourite offers, check your usage details and history and manage your account. The app has been designed to make things easier for our valued customers and ensures that all their Telenor Pakistan number related problems are solved with the minimum amount of taps, without the hassle of remembering USSD strings!