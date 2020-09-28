Get More Fun with Telenor Sim Lagao Offer

Get free calls and internet for the next 60 days by reactivating your Telenor SIM.

Call 2222 (charges: Rs.0.2) or SMS “FREE” to 2222 to get the package and your free bonus will be posted on the same day.

Customer inactive since 12th Jul 2020 On-net minutes 3,000 MB’s 10,000 MB (from 12am to 7pm) Validity 60 Days

Offer Eligibility:

Customers who have not done any activity on their Telenor SIM since 12th Jul 2020 are eligible.

They will get 6,000 MB in total (3,000 MB/30 days) plus 3,000 Minutes if they reside in Abbottabad, Badin, Batgram, Buner, Charsadda, Chiniot, Dera Bugti, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Jafarabad, Jhelum, Karak, Loralai, Lower Dir, Malakand, Mandi Bahauddin, Manshera, Mardan, Nushki, Shangla, Sialkot, Swabi, Swat, Upper Dir, Ziarat.

However, customers from districts of BHIMBER, MIRPUR, KOTLI, MUZAFFARABAD, SUDHNATI, POONCH, BAGH, HATTIAN, GILGIT, SKARDU, DIAMER, GHIZER, HUNZA-NAGAR, GHANCHE, ASTORE are only eligible for 3,000 Minutes.

Validity

50 Free minutes will be posted every day during offer validity period. 5,000 MB will be posted on offer subscription and 5,000 MB will be posted again after 30 days.