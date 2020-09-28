Get More Fun with Telenor Sim Lagao Offer
Customers who haven’t used their Telenor SIM since 12th Jul 2020 can get FREE Internet & Calls. Call 2222 to get the Telenor Sim Lagao Offer.
Internet 10 GB (from 12 am to 7 pm)
Onnet 3000
Validity 60 Days
Get free calls and internet for the next 60 days by reactivating your Telenor SIM.
Call 2222 (charges: Rs.0.2) or SMS “FREE” to 2222 to get the package and your free bonus will be posted on the same day.
Customer inactive since
12th Jul 2020
|On-net minutes
|3,000
|MB’s
|10,000 MB (from 12am to 7pm)
|Validity
|60 Days
Offer Eligibility:
Customers who have not done any activity on their Telenor SIM since 12th Jul 2020 are eligible.
They will get 6,000 MB in total (3,000 MB/30 days) plus 3,000 Minutes if they reside in Abbottabad, Badin, Batgram, Buner, Charsadda, Chiniot, Dera Bugti, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Jafarabad, Jhelum, Karak, Loralai, Lower Dir, Malakand, Mandi Bahauddin, Manshera, Mardan, Nushki, Shangla, Sialkot, Swabi, Swat, Upper Dir, Ziarat.
However, customers from districts of BHIMBER, MIRPUR, KOTLI, MUZAFFARABAD, SUDHNATI, POONCH, BAGH, HATTIAN, GILGIT, SKARDU, DIAMER, GHIZER, HUNZA-NAGAR, GHANCHE, ASTORE are only eligible for 3,000 Minutes.
Validity
50 Free minutes will be posted every day during offer validity period. 5,000 MB will be posted on offer subscription and 5,000 MB will be posted again after 30 days.
Terms & Conditions
- Bonus will be posted within 2 hours from the time of subscription
- Call setup charges of Rs.0.125 will be charged on every call
- Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
Subscribers in Astore, Baltistan, Diamir, Ghanche, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Kharmang, Nagar and Shigar will get 50 ON-Net minutes daily with SIM Lagao Offer for 60 days.
- Telenor reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.
Source: Telenor
