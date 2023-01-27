Advertisement

Netflix has been experimenting with the idea of live shows for a while. According to some latest reports, you will soon be able to watch live shows on Netflix. The company is seemingly close to bringing live content to your TV.

Kasey Moore of What’s on Netflix spotted a Netflix test page in Google search results, labelled as “Watch Live Streaming OAD Test Title 14.” The page is no longer accessible.

Get Ready for Live Shows on Netflix

The page seems to indicate Netflix is testing live content more broadly. Last year in May, some reports circulated on the internet that Netflix is planning to broadcast live content. Netflix also confirmed it a few days later, saying the functionality could be used for stand-up comedy specials and other content that works well with a live setting.

Netflix only explicitly mentioned comedy specials. However, the company will also live stream the sports events. Other streaming platforms have been snatching up broadcasting rights to sports events over the past few years. There’s still no public timeline for when live content will appear on Netflix, but it seems like it could be soon.

Just recently, Netflix announced that its founder Reed Hastings is stepping down as co-CEO at the company. He will now serve as executive chairman. It seems like a lot of happening on Netflix inside too.

