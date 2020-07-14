Google Accidentally Published Pixel 4A Calling it Nest WiFi

Google has accidentally published an image of Pixel 4A on its Canadian store, calling it Nest Wifi. The device is not Nest WiFi, as the features of the phone were leaked a few months back. It seems Google is trying to indulge itself in false marketing by introducing this render, and what it actually suggests is that the device is coming to us in the near future.

The image released by the company shows a device, and on its screen, we can easily see the date May 12th which confirms that in actual Google has planned to launch this device during annual developers conference however since everything was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, this device couldn’t show up on the actual time.

