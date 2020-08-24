Upcoming Google Pixel 5 and 4A 5G are in rumours and we are getting several leaks. This time we have got some images that show pixel 5 in black color whereas Pixel 4A 5G in white. These images appeared on Reddit however deleted abruptly which shows it was accidentally released. These images released along with the details regarding the features of both the devices which perfectly matches the information of previously leaked features. Now we have come across the very first Picture of the Pixel 5.

This is the first picture of the Pixel 5

Pixel 4A was launched by the start of this month and at the same time, it announced Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G. Both these devices will be launched by the end of October 2020. Last week we came across renders of Pixel 5 showcasing fingerprint sensor on the rear of the device along with a square-shaped camera array housing two cameras, a holed punch, and a front-facing camera.

If the images which were leaked on Reddit are real, it confirms that the leaked specifications of the device are accurate. Pixel 5 will have a snapdragon 765G processor. The device will have a powerful 4000 mAh battery, 8GB RAM and 90 Hz display. The back is beautiful plastic having a 3.5mm headphone jack. Pixel 5 will have 0.5x wide-angle lens and 12.2 MP main camera.

On the other hand, 4A 5G will have the same specifications having 3,800 mAh battery, 6GB RAM, and 60Hz display. It will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack.

However, these are just leaks and the company has not announced or confirmed any of these features. As the original post is deleted, we cannot verify whether this information is accurate or not. As the release date of both the devices come near, we will see more information about these flagship devices.

