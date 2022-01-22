At a Glance was supposed to arrive alongside Android 12, but unfortunately, it did not come. Now, a couple of planned tools for At a Glance are making their way to users on a much broader scale. According to some latest reports, Google has added fitness and bedtime tracking to At a Glance for pixel phones.

Google Adds Fitness and Bedtime Tracking to At a Glance for Pixels

The ability to track fitness data will be shown directly on the home or lock screen once you’ve started a workout. For now, it seems limited to a handful of apps. It will work with Adidas Running and Strava, but Google’s own Fit app didn’t sync at all.

Additionally, the “Bedtime” features built into the default clock app on Pixels help keep your sleep schedule on track. Now, At a Glance helps out by asking you to get ready for bed fifteen minutes before hitting your set time.

Granted, both of these features show up as notifications simultaneously with At a Glance. However, Google’s contextual widget also appears on the Pixel’s always-on display, so you won’t need to tap or scroll through notifications to view your current status.

Both features automatically showed up on a Pixel 6 running Google 13.1.16.29. They should be enabled by default, but you can double-check by tapping and holding the At a Glance widget and selecting “Preferences” from the pop-up menu.

