Pixel 4 isn’t that Great as Google Showed in Ads

For Google, both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are difficult to come by. Not just both smartphones receive poor reviews from critics and users, but also the company itself is not happy with them. After the smartphones failed to win over customers, several Pixel developers leave their task. However, these issues, of course, do not affect Google as such. The company continues to attempt to sell the phones to consumers. But, if the latest Texas lawsuit is to be taken, the corporation may have moved too far with many of its Google Pixel 4 ads.

Google Ads are Extra Exaggeration

There is a complaint by infamous Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over the matter. Google compels eight famous radio DJs to exaggerate their experiences with the Pixel 4 in the year 2019. According to the lawsuit, Google also offered the DJs pre-recorded statements praising the Pixel 4 from this first perspective. “I’ve started taking studio-like photographs of nearly everyone… my child’s sports event… a meteorite display… a distinctive striped owl who flew through my backyard…” is one example.

Google is denying the DJs’ requests to genuinely use the smartphones or tweak the phrasing. So, it certainly doesn’t sound like it is according to their personal experiences.

Google attempted to broadcast the second batch of Google Pixel 4 advertising in 2020. The DJs requested physical equipment once more to avoid lying on the radio. According to the lawsuit, Google declined until the DJs tried to purchase Pixel 4 handsets on their own.

Company’s Stance

If this case gets to court and Google is proven to violate the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Consumer Protection Act, the company will be fined. The fines may be equivalent to $10,000 for every one of the 2,405 ad runs, totaling more than $24 million.

Google representative José Castaeda gives his stance. “We will evaluate the lawsuit,” but the AG’s charges appear to misunderstand what happened here.” We take advertising laws very seriously, and we have systems in place to ensure that we respect all applicable legislation and industry standards.

